Even a downtown Coweta water tower looks great when the weather has been so awesome lately. No dog days of summer right now.
Breaking
Even a water looks like art during our great weather in recent days
Most Popular
-
Regular state unemployment benefit period extended
-
Letter to the Editor: Start shopping locally, not at Walmart, to save our community
-
Black Lives Matter message to be erased, Tulsa officials say: 'There is just not an alternative'
-
Gov. Stitt goes sans mask, says 'I've already had COVID.' What's the CDC say?
-
Oklahoma's COVID-19 daily case average doubles in three weeks, but Gov. Stitt calls it a 'plateau' in downplaying surge
Latest Local Offers
Temporary Orders Name Changes One Signature Two signature Missing spouse Guaranteed Excludes Court Fees. CALL NOW! 918-664-4482
Supplying Green Country with all of your roofing & construction needs for 36 years. Senior & Veteran Discounts. 918-378-1728
Summer Special! Patio Covers Sunrooms & Decks. No Job Too Big or Too Small. Kitchens, Bathrooms, Additions, Siding & Roofing. We do it all! Over 40 years in business! Vet & Senior Discounts! Credit cards accepted. Free Estimates! Call now, 918-271-0050.