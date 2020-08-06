PTO members at Northwest Elementary want to celebrate the 3rd graders who completed their studies this spring at the Coweta school. They will host a drive-thru supply and yearbook pickup for these youngsters Saturday, Aug. 15 from 9-11 a.m.
“We will have their personal items that were left at school along with the yearbooks that have been paid for,” organizers say. “Bring your kiddos as the 3rd grade teachers and Mr. Lock will be there to say hi. Everyone is asked to stay in their vehicles.”
More details will be announced in the days ahead.