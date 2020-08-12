It’s been some 10 weeks since Kaleb Dorr left Wagoner for south Florida for major corrective surgery on both his legs.
Wagoner’s toughest cowboy came through the surgery and physical therapy in fine fashion.
And, most importantly, he is due back in Wagoner, either Wednesday, Aug. 12 or Thursday the 13th.
Some kind of welcome back party is being planned by friends and family. To make the return home even better, Dorr, will be celebrating his birthday on Thursday, too.
Through it all, Dorr has worked hard during rehab and made friends with hospital and therapy workers through this time.
Dorr rang the bell at the physical therapy center on Monday to signify his completion of this long medical journey.