Wagoner’s Kim Dorr was finally able to graduate from the recent Leadership Oklahoma class and received a pandemic style ceremony complete with face masks.
It couldn’t have gone better, however, as Leadership Oklahoma’s mission and vision is “to create, inspire and support a dynamic network of community leaders whose commitment to service and excellence will help energize all Oklahomans to help positively shape our future.”
Dorr had been busy tending to her son, Kaleb, in Florida who was facing major leg surgeries and recently returned home after 10 weeks.
“I am proud to be connected to the greatest classmates and distinguished network of professionals in this great state,” Dorr said in a social media post. “We aren’t done quite yet, there is more to come!”