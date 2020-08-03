Taylor Holcomb of Coweta made the spring 2020 semester Dean’s Honor Roll in the Collins College of Business at the University of Tulsa recently.
Holcomb achieved this special recognition by earning a semester grade point average between 3.5-to-3.99.
John covers news and sports for the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505
