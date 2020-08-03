Donnie Krumsiek attended some of the events for fallen Tulsa police Sgt. Craig Johnson and it moved the Coweta native to plan a way to honor law enforcement personnel.
Krumsiek’s dream became reality on Aug. 1 in downtown Coweta as the “Back the Blue on Broadway” was held was almost 200 law enforcement and citizens walking in support.
“I thought, we need to do this for local law enforcement,” Krumsiek said of the idea that came to him during one of the services for Sgt. Johnson.
Then Krumsiek knew he should organize this
The tragedy in Tulsa hit close to home for Krumsiek. He spent 23 years with the Coweta Police Department and understood the daily challenges connected with the job.
He thought 40 or 50 might show up, but as word got out. More and more committed to the rally.
“It was meant to recap when the men and women of law enforcement do for our community,” Krumsiek added.
The walking rally complete with Back the Blue signs, American flags and a large banner carried at the front was only the first step to an idea Krumsiek hopes will grow.
He wants to have a “Pay It Forward” campaign for emergency responders. Businesses will have stickers to show they are part of the campaign and customers can pay extra to pay for meals for law enforcement and emergency workers.
Krumsiek got the idea from something similar done by Luke’s BBQ.
“It was a huge success,” Krumsiek added.
Krumsiek wants to take even a step further.
If enough businesses sign up and a lot of money is raised, he hopes it could be used to buy food at Walmart or Country Mart in Coweta to help families struggling to make ends meet during this COVID-19 or any other crisis.
Krumsiek was the driving force for this rally, but wanted to thank 3G Printing for the signs and banners. “They will also make the Pay It Forward stickers,” he said.
“I want to thank Randy Scott, James Camper, June Davis and businesses in Coweta,” Krumsiek said. “This community is absolutely fabulous.”
The short walk was not a sprint, Krumsiek assured the crowd. They ended it at the flag pole at the Coweta Police station with a prayer for emergency responders.
This rally was in part to make men and women in law enforcement to feel not only appreciated, but needed and wanted.
Looking at the turnout, it was mission accomplished.