More than four dozen area students have been named to spring semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.
Students earning a 4.0 grade point average with no grade lower than an A are on the President’s Honor Roll. Honorees include:
Coweta – Susan Autry, Hayley Busby, Joshua Cole, Claire Heller, Trae Hodgin, Molly Hood, Paul Kroutter, Mandy Lawson, Sara Martin, Alissa Meek, Dalton Miller, Lauren Montalbano, Isabelle Posey and Sierra Posey.
Wagoner - Bryan Bean, Brinley Cannon, Megan Hanna, Savannah Jones, Jacob Mathews, Kai Matthews and Tatum Starr.
Haskell – Kirsten Ridley.
Students maintaining a 3.50 GPA or higher with no grade below a C are on the Dean’s Honor Roll. Honorees include:
Coweta – August Bacon, Camdon Cherry, Gage Estes, Roy Evans, Logan Hewitt, Taylor Hood, Alexandria Krueger, Kinsey Lee, Kathryn Martin and Owen Navarro.
Others include Jacob Northern, Abraham Nunez Hernandez, Angelo Ramirez, Jaci Ross, Jay Ross, Madelyn Shaw, Joseph Shrum, Kyndall Shrum, Austin Thomas and Hannah Wilson.
Wagoner – Alyssa Armstrong, Zyneycea Deffenbaugh, Elizabeth Gray, Jonathan Hanna, Zaria Jones, Morgan Randolph and Sydney Stafford.
Haskell - Kimber Gilbert, Kaylee Lewis, Joshua Mills, Taron Mills, Alye Stewart and Kristen Webb.