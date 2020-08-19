Coweta voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 25 to authorize the city to grant a 25-year franchise to Public Service Company of Oklahoma.
PSO has been an electricity provider for Coweta residents under its current electric franchise since 1995.
Any registered voter living within the Coweta city limits is eligible to vote.
“A franchise with PSO simply gives us permission to use the streets and alleys to provide electric service to our customers,” explained PSO representatives in a letter to local residents.
In return for access, PSO collects for, and remits to the city, a monthly franchise fee to help fund vital services. In 2019, the total remitted was over $150,000.
The franchise also provides a special tariff for municipal street lighting in the city to ensure savings.
PSO officials say the company is committed to being a corporate partner with Coweta by supporting its outstanding growth, economic development and excellent quality of life.
“Through investments in our electrical distribution system, we work to continually improve the reliability of our service and modernize our grid for technological advancements,” their letter stated. “Our energy efficiency programs and attractive rebates make saving energy easier than ever.”
PSO said they value the important partnership they have with the Coweta community and look forward to continuing their long-standing relationship.
Early voting will take place Aug. 20-21 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Wagoner County Election Board, 208 N. Lee in Wagoner. On Election Day, precincts 201 (CrossPoint Baptist Church), 202 (Cedar Ridge Christian Church), 306 (Broken Arrow Elks Lodge), 308 (CrossPoint Baptist Church) and 309 (Coweta Assembly Church) will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.