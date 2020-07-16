A “Return to Learn” game plan for reopening Coweta Public Schools was addressed and approved during a special board of education meeting on July 16. Options for the 2020-2021 academic year include traditional learning on-site and a new Coweta Virtual Academy (CVA) with classes beginning on August 13.
Superintendent Jeff Holmes said community feedback indicated that options are important for parents as they make educational plans for the new school year amid a global pandemic.
“We are adapting our teaching, learning and operations to welcome students back to a safe and encouraging learning environment to begin the 2020-2021 school year,” Holmes explained. “This game plan is designed to highlight many of the ways we are modifying our practices to keep children as safe as possible while providing them the opportunity to learn.”
“CPS expects exceptional learning outcomes, even as we meet the challenges of our current situation,” he added.
The following plans were discussed:
Traditional Learning
In-person education for CPS begins on Aug. 12 at all eight school sites. Holmes said the number one priority is student and staff health and safety while also providing a safe and positive learning environment for all 3,400 Coweta students.
“Students will learn alongside fellow classmates with direct instruction from teachers,” the superintendent said. “Besides the daily traditional methods of instruction, students in kindergarten – 12th grades should expect to use 1:1 technology devices to support learning through feedback, collaboration and creation.”
In the event a classroom, school or the entire district has to close due to a rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases, Holmes said the school assures parents that teachers and students will be equipped with the resources and knowledge to conduct and participate in remote learning through Google Classroom.
On school days where students are not reporting to a building, learning will continue at home. Students in kindergarten through 3rd grade will use tablets while those in 4th through 12th grades will use Chromebooks.
School officials are working to identify those who may not have internet access to see what resources are available. The Department of Education is currently applying for hot spots.
Holmes assured this will not be the same as the emergency distance learning days students experienced at the end of the last school year. Daily attendance will be taken and grades will be recorded.
Teachers will utilize a variety of online methods of instruction including Google Meet for live video classes.
A change to the school calendar is the addition of eight “Distance Learning Drill Days” They will be incorporated throughout the school year on Mondays beginning on Aug. 24 for students in all grade levels.
“These days are scheduled to help students and teachers prepare for the possibility of school closures during the pandemic,” Holmes noted. “Teachers will present lessons from the classroom on Google Classroom while students join them from home. Attendance will be taken and grades will be recorded. Buses will not run on these days.”
The remaining Mondays on the school calendar beginning Monday, Aug. 31 will be “Distance Learning Mondays” for students in 7th through 12th grades. Holmes said on those days, students will have the option to do assignments from school or home.
“Teachers will post lessons through a variety of methods on Google Classroom. Attendance will be taken and grades will be recorded,” he said. “Buses will run to all school sites on these days.
“All students in pre-k through 6th grade are expected to attend school in person on these days.”
Coweta Virtual Academy
This new opportunity for students in kindergarten through 12th grade will provide an online option for students who need a smaller learning environment due to the global pandemic or other family needs.
Holmes said school issued devices will be available and Coweta teaches will guide and assist students through their online curriculum – Oddysseyware for grades K-5 and Edgenuity for grades 6-12.
Daily instruction provided by teachers will include guided practice, independent learning activities, assessments and support services.
As for extracurricular activities, 6th graders will be allowed to enroll in beginning band and 7th through 12th graders will be offered the option of several fine arts, athletic or other classes and activities on campus.
Students who participate in the CVA option must remain in remote learning for at least the first semester.
Layered Mitigation Practices
Daily Temperature Checks – Families should take their childrens’ temperatures before school. Any that register a fever of 100 degrees Fahrenheit or greater should be kept at home. Each school site may establish procedures to take the temperature of each student on campus at the beginning of each school day.
Additional symptoms that may develop could be cause for keeping a child at home.
Hygiene – Regular hand washing is urged. Students and staff will have access to an alcohol-based hand sanitizer throughout the school building when hand washing opportunities are not readily available.
Social Distancing - Each site is devising plans to provide for this precaution in the common areas of hallways, classrooms, cafeterias, gyms and buses.
Face Coverings – Superintendent Holmes said evidence continues to mount on the role and importance of face covering in interrupting the spread of COVID-19. The latest indication is that the use of face coverings protect both the wearers and those with whom they come in contact.
“Right now, my recommendation is that use of face masks is optional for students but highly recommended,” Holmes said. “It will be required for all of our adults (staff and visitors) when social distancing cannot be accomplished. If teachers are social distanced, they can remove their masks while teaching skills. We need to have some flexibility there, but I want our staff to be a good example.”
“Coweta students are strongly encouraged to wear masks throughout the day, whether on school buses, in hallways or in classrooms,” he noted. “Mask wearing will be less feasible for younger students, as they may touch their faces more than usual.”
Arrival and Dismissal - Students will not be gathered in large groups to wait for the school day to begin. Parents will not escort children into the building.
Breakfast and Lunch - Students will wash hands prior to eating and be seated to allow for distancing. When cafeteria space is limited, students will be directed to eat in another area to provide for distancing.
No guests will be allowed to have lunch on-site as long as the threat of COVID exposure is predominant in the community.
Parents are encouraged to limit the times they check their students out for lunch in an effort to minimize unnecessary potential exposure.
Snacks - No class-wide snacks will be allowed or distributed at school.
As for mask enforcement, Holmes admitted there is no easy answer, “other than we will ask for respect for teachers and ask our parents and students to work together.”
“We do have teachers going through serious health issues and their families are as well. They are legitimately concerned about their health,” he noted. “My hope is if a teacher lets his or her class know, they will get respect back from their students.
“Should a certain situation come up where a student cannot wear a mask for whatever reason to help a teacher out, we can work through that by changing a seating arrangement or class schedule to meet the needs.”
After his thorough presentation, Holmes reminded that everything is subject to change as new information becomes available or as new situations arise related to COVID-19.
“We have kids who are working hard and want to go to school,” Holmes said. “We are trying to make options available for them. It’s not easy, but we’re doing our best. Teachers are lifelong learners so they are learning as we go.”
“Any day we’re out this year (due to COVID-19) it will not be like it was in the spring. We were not ready for virtual when this pandemic hit us in the spring,” he added. “We are a lot more prepared now and will move forward.”