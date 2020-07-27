Coweta Public Schools will conduct pre-kindergarten and kindergarten screening Tuesday and Wednesday, July 28-29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the three elementary school sites.
This is a walk-in screening only and no appointments are necessary. Enrollment will be at the school your child will attend.
Enrollment forms are on the Coweta Public School website at cowetaps.org. Parents should print one off, fill it out and bring it with them. Students must attend and parents should also bring a birth certificate, immunization record, proof of residency (must be a current utility bill or lease), tribal card (if applicable and Medicaid card (if applicable).
Southside Elementary is located at 15297 S. Hwy. 72 and Central Elementary is located at 303 N. Broadway. Northwest Elementary is located at 26954 E. 131st St.