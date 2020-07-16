Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending July 15, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Wayne Kyle Choisnet, was arrested July 15 on complaints of public intoxication and lewdly exposes his person in a public place.
Kial Deawaun Logan, was arrested July 10 on complaints of an outstanding local warrant.
Billy Earl Morris, was arrested July 11 on complaints of robbery 1, burglary 1, escape 2 and parole violation.
Jackie Lynn Pollard, was arrested July 11 on complaints of a local warrant.
Shaun Lee Smith, was arrested July 15 on complaints of aggravated driving under the influence and violating rules for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Dylan Christopher Trecker, was arrested July 8 on complaints of domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.
Zoey Michelle Webster, was arrested July 15 on complaints of public intoxication.
Cody Daniel Willhite, was arrested July 15 on complaints of embezzlement.
Carl James Williams, was arrested July 15 on complaints of interfering with emergency medical technician and assault and battery upon emergency medical care providers.
Joshua David Williams, was arrested July 15 on complaints of interfering with emergency medical technician and obstructing an officer.