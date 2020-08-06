Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending July 31, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
Jacob Caleb Camp, was arrested Aug. 3 on complaints of domestic assault and battery.
Katherine M. Dearman, was arrested Aug. 5 on complaints of outstanding felony warrants (2) out of Wagoner County.
Jim Whitman Littlehead, was arrested Aug. 3 on complaints of theft (less than $500) and disorderly conduct.
Louis Edward Scott, was arrested July 30 on complaints of outstanding felony and misdemeanor warrants (2) out of Rogers County.
Joshua David Williams, was arrested Aug. 2 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule I or II (except marijuana, second or subsequent), and delivers, possesses or manufactures drug paraphernalia.