Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending Aug. 12, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
ARRESTS
Deanna Morgan Andrews, was arrested Aug. 11 on complaints of domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.
Jared Calvin Boulanger, was arrested Aug. 6 on complaints of driving while license suspended or revoked and outstanding Wagoner County warrants.
Bobby Wayne Bowlin, was arrested Aug. 12 on complaints of domestic abuse in the presence of a child, kidnapping, disrupting, preventing or interrupting an emergency telephone call and resisting executive officer.
Dana Ranee Brewer, was arrested Aug. 9 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Katherine M. Dearman, was arrested Aug. 5 on complaints of an outstanding Wagoner County felony warrants.
Tommie James Guthrie, was arrested Aug. 6 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substance and violating rules for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Jodi Ann Hughes, was arrested Aug. 11 on complaints of possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle without proper license plate or decal or on which all taxes due the state have not been paid.
William Tron Martin, was arrested Aug. 6 on complaints of outstanding local warrant.
Clayton Kenneth McCollough, was arrested Aug. 10 on complaints of driving under suspension, transporting open container, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled dangerous substance ad affixing false decal to conceal identity.