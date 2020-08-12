William Russell, sophomore petroleum engineering major at the University of Oklahoma from Coweta, has been awarded a scholarship from the people of Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas for the 2020-2021 academic year.
Russell, a part of the Oklahoma Energy Resources Board (OERB) Petroleum Scholar Program, was selected through an application process based on his outstanding grades and work ethic.
A total $210,500 has been awarded to students who attend the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University and the University of Tulsa.
The program’s goal is to keep future leaders in Oklahoma.
Russell is eligible to apply during each year of his undergraduate work. The scholarship amount increases annually, with a $5,000 maximum award for seniors.