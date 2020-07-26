New officers were installed into leadership roles with American Legion Post 226 in Coweta at their July 23 meeting.
Serving as commander will be Don Parrish. Parrish previously served as first vice-commander and succeeds Shawn Fitzgerald, who has served as Post 226 commander for the past nine years.
Joining him on the leadership team will be Renee McLaughlin, first vice-commander; Steve Voyles, second vice-commander; John Welder, sergeant at arms; Roy Jordan, chaplain; Debra Fortune, adjutant and Robbie Morton finance officer.
American Legion Post 226 meets on the fourth Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. The post is located at 600 S. Broadway, just south of the downtown Broadway District.