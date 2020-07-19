Only two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Wagoner County in the past 24 hours, while four recoveries have been added to county totals. Those two cases are in Coweta and Broken Arrow.
Figures released Sunday by the State Department of Health say to date, 460 residents have contracted the virus since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Of that number, 346 (+4) have recovered.
A total of 19 residents have died from the virus for a 4.1 percent death rate in Wagoner County.
Overall, the number of Oklahomans who have tested positive for COVID-19 grew by only 209 over the past 24 hours. That number now totals 25,264. A total of 19,466 (+280) have recovered.
There have been no new deaths recorded statewide in the past 24 hours. That number remains 451 since the outbreak began.
As of July 19, Oklahoma’s death rate for COVID-19 stands at 1.78 percent.
The total number of persons hospitalized with COVID-19 was not made available today.
The following is a breakdown of community numbers:
- Coweta – 127 (+1) cases, 92 (+2) recoveries (no change) and 13 deaths (no change).
- Wagoner – 75 cases, 61 recoveries and 4 deaths (no changes).
- Porter – 9 cases, 7 recoveries and no deaths (no changes).
- Broken Arrow – 932 (+5) cases, 696 (+19) total recovered and 17 deaths (no change). Portions of Broken Arrow are located in Tulsa County.
- Catoosa – 38 cases (no change), 25 (+2) recoveries, no deaths.
- Haskell – 21 cases, 18 recoveries and no deaths (no changes).