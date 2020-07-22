OKLAHOMA CITY -- The State Department of Health continues to battle technical glitches in the tabulation of the current COVID-19 totals. Wednesday's numbers were no exception.
In the media email, the SDH said there were 28,065 total cases since March 1, but put out 27,301 on its website.
The SDH said in a statement, "The total number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma includes confirmed cases identified as part of the backlog associated with system outages over the past few days. For those backlogged confirmed positive cases, complete demographic information is not yet available. We expect this to be remedied in the coming week.
"As of this advisory, there are 28,065 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma."
That means a number close to 918 could be the daily statewide increase.
There were also 13 new deaths to bring the total to 474. None of the deaths came from Wagoner County.
There are 630 currently in the hospital with the disease and 21,596 have recovered from it.
There have also been 478,297 that have tested negative for the virus.
The city and county totals were again not up to date, but here are a few details over the past 48 hours.
* Wagoner had six new cases.
* Catoosa had two new cases and three new recoveries.
* Coweta had one new case.
* Haskell had no new cases and one new recovery.
* Porter had one new case.
* Broken Arrow had 30 new cases, two new deaths and 39 new recoveries.