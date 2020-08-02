OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County for the second time in three days had more COVID-19 recoveries than new cases, according to Sunday's report from the State Department of Health.
Wagoner County saw eight new recoveries to total 584 and seven new cases to reach 733. There were no new county deaths and only one statewide to now total 550.
There were 538 new recoveries statewide as that total reached 30,820 and 494 new COVID-19 cases to tally 38,225.
Hospitalizations and numbers who tested negative for COVID-19 are not available on the weekend, but will resume on Monday.
The new county cases came from Coweta (+1) and Broken Arrow (+6).
City numbers in and around Wagoner County are:
* Wagoner: 114 cases (no change), 90 recoveries (+2) and 5 deaths (no change).
* Coweta: 184 cases (+1), 145 recoveries (no change) and 13 deaths.
* Broken Arrow: 1,499 cases (+13), 1,212 recoveries (+18) and 22 deaths (no change).
* Catoosa: 61 cases (+2), 46 recoveries (+1) and no deaths.
* Haskell: 35 cases (+1), 28 recoveries (+1) and no deaths.
* Porter: 15 cases (no change), 14 recoveries (no change), no deaths.