Seven new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Wagoner County in the past 24 hours, according to numbers released Thursday by the State Department of Health. On the upside, 18 additional recoveries are also reported.
Of those new cases, four are recorded in Coweta, one in Wagoner and one in Porter.
In all, there have been 1,003 positive cases and 839 recoveries in the county since the coronavirus pandemic began. There are no new deaths to report; therefore, the total number of deaths remains at 23.
Community numbers in Wagoner County and the immediate surrounding communities include:
- Broken Arrow: 2,129 (+7) cases, 1,804 (+33) recovered, 26 deaths. Portions of Broken Arrow are located in Tulsa County.
- Coweta: 252 (+4) cases, 200 (+4) recovered, 13 deaths.
- Wagoner: 151 (+1) cases, 123 (+1) recovered, 5 deaths.
- Catoosa: 92 cases, 81 (+2) recovered, no deaths. Portions of Catoosa are in Tulsa County.
- Porter: 25 (+1) cases, 17 recovered, no deaths.
- Okay: 2 cases, 2 recovered, no deaths (no changes).
- Tullahassee: 1 case, 0 recovered, no deaths (no changes).
- Haskell: 63 (+4) cases, 43 (+1) recovered, no deaths. Portions of Haskell are in Wagoner County.
Since the pandemic began, a total of 50,669 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Oklahoma. A total of 740,225 negative tests have been recorded.
There are 7,265 active cases reported on Thursday and 564 individuals currently hospitalized.
Unfortunately, 10 new deaths have been reported in the state, bringing the total to 709.