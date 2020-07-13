Six new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Wagoner County in the past 24 hours, but 11 more individuals have recovered from the virus. One new case is reported in Porter with no change in the positive Wagoner or Coweta numbers.
Figures released Sunday by the State Department of Health say to date, 376 residents have contracted the virus since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Of that number, 291 or 77.3 percent have recovered.
A total of 19 residents have died from the virus for a 5.05 percent death rate in Wagoner County.
Overall, the number of Oklahomans who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began grew by 510 over the past 24 hours. That number now totals 20,745. A total of 15,815 (+330) – or 76.2 percent - have recovered.
There were two new deaths recorded statewide, bringing the total to 424.
As of July 13, Oklahoma’s death rate for COVID-19 stands at 2.04 percent.
The total number of Oklahomans currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 499.
Out of 423,285 specimens collected as of July 10, a total of 400,037 (94.5 percent) have been negative.
We reached out to health department officials to confirm whether or not individual re-tests that may come back positive after a previous positive test are counted as new positives.
“A duplicate positive is not counted twice,” assured Kaitlan Thatcher, health educator for the Wagoner County Health Department. “There have been a few cases where they slip through the cracks, which is why you may see numbers in our county go up one day and back down the next When our contact tracers and case investigators realize that, it is taken back off.”
“Antibodies tests are also not counted toward positive cases,” Thatcher added.
The following is a breakdown of community numbers:
- Broken Arrow – 754 (+35) cases, 530 (+20) total recovered and 15 deaths (no change). Recovery rate stands at 70.2 percent. Portions of Broken Arrow are located in Tulsa County.
- Coweta – 106 cases (no change), 86 recoveries (no change) and 13 (+1) deaths. Health department officials confirmed Monday that the new death recorded for Coweta had already been included in Wagoner County numbers. It has been clarified through contact investigation. Recovery rate stands at 81.1 percent.
- Wagoner – 67 cases (no change), 57 (+1) recoveries and 4 deaths (no changes). Recovery rate stands at 85.0 percent.
- Porter – 7 (+1) cases, 4 recoveries (no change) and no deaths (no change). Recovery rate stands at 57.1 percent.
- Haskell – 19 cases (no change), 13 (+1) recoveries and no deaths (no change). Recovery rate stands at 68.4 percent.