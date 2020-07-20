The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 168 additional COVID-19 cases and one death statewide Monday, but warned both those and Sunday's numbers are "low and do not reflect real-time data."
Both Monday and Sunday's announced case numbers were reportedly low because of "technical data entry issues," according to a news release.
"Case counts for Sunday, July 19 and Monday, July 20 are low and do not reflect real-time data. ... Oklahomans who receive a positive test result through a State lab will continue to be promptly notified and connected to contract tracing efforts," the release states.
The health department also announced it will begin sending text messages in addition to phone calls as part of contact tracing efforts for those potentially exposed to the virus.
Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Wagoner County in the past 24 hours, while five recoveries have been added to county totals. One of those cases is in Wagoner and the others are in Broken Arrow.
Figures released Monday say to date, 464 residents have contracted the virus since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Of that number, 361 have recovered.
A total of 19 residents have died from the virus for a 4.0 percent death rate in Wagoner County.
Overall, the number of Oklahomans who have tested positive for COVID-19 grew by only 169 over the past 24 hours. That number now totals 25,433. A total of 19,750 (+284) have recovered.
The number of deaths statewide stands at 452 since the outbreak began.
As of July 19, Oklahoma’s death rate for COVID-19 stands at 1.77 percent.
The following is a breakdown of community numbers:
- Coweta – 127 cases (no change), 94 (+2) recoveries and 13 deaths (no change).
- Wagoner – 76 (+1) cases, 61 recoveries (no change) and 4 deaths (no change).
- Porter – 9 cases, 7 recoveries and no deaths (no changes).
- Broken Arrow – 937 (+5) cases, 707 (+11) total recovered and 17 deaths (no change). Portions of Broken Arrow are located in Tulsa County.
- Catoosa – 38 cases (no change), 27 (+2) recoveries, no deaths.
- Haskell – 21 cases (no change), 20 (+2) recoveries and no deaths.