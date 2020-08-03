All four of the Wagoner County Superintendents have different students, faculty and buildings but they all share one thing concerning the start of the 2020-21 school year.
“It’s a fluid situation,” said Coweta’s Jeff Holmes. “Or, at least, hour by hour.”
Here is a roundup of what are the main challenges for the schools:
Wagoner
“The No. 1 issue is how to keep the kids and staff safe and healthy, physically and emotionally,” Superintendent Randy Harris said. “There are so many experts with differing opinions, too.”
Who does Harris listen to?
“The reality for us is we’re going to follow what the State Department of Education says along with the Wagoner County Health Department. Let them figure out for best practices and advise us.”
Wagoner Public Schools also tried to look ahead and order enough Chromebook computers for everyone except Pre-K.
Well, it was a good idea in June, but the computers will not be arriving.
“We were told that since July 1, there has been 20 million ordered in the state of Oklahoma,” Harris said. “And, almost a billion since July 1 in the United States.
“Fortunately, we put our order in mid-June and now don’t know if it will be filled or when.”
A special school board meeting was held Tuesday at 6 p.m. to discuss plans on how the school will start.
Coweta
A special meeting was held Monday night to work on the same things every other Superintendent is grappling with.
“We will talk possibly about setting the start date back,” Holmes said. “Whatever the board decides.”
Like Wagoner, Coweta’s Chrome Book order is delayed, too. That’s another reason to maybe consider starting later in hopes of getting the computers.
Holmes is also trying to find a way to follow the Coweta Public Schools board plans with what the State Department of Education recommends. The color coded map system is a case in point to determine whether CPS accepts their five levels.
The State Department of Education did not require accepting their color coded map system, but only recommended it.
Schools are going to have to decide to use their own way or adopt the state’s recommendation.
Okay
Four items have been added to Okay Public Schools list of things to do to start school on Aug. 12.
1. Okay Public Schools will offer a technology-based learning option. Okay has purchased 270 Chrome Books. The technology has been expanded to include grades 3-12. It was originally planned for grades 4-12. Details for grades Pre-K through 2nd are being developed.
2. The technology-based option has been named Okay Online. The plan is to utilize Google Classroom which will have lessons created by Okay Public Schools teachers.
3. Okay asks that anyone who plans to use the Okay Online to call the office of the school the student attends and let them know who plans to use it. Call this week to give Okay an accurate count.
4. The Aug. 10 Meet and Greet/Open House has been cancelled.