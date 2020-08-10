The 2020 Wagoner County Fair will be facing some changes in the format from previous years. The Jackpot Series will go on as planned beginning Aug. 27 and running through Aug. 29.
A meeting was held on Monday night by fair officials to determine what will remain and what will need to be altered due to the current COVID-19 virus.
Results from the Monday night meeting will be published online at www.WagonerCountyAT.com.
Here is the known schedule:
• Thursday, Aug. 27: Poultry Show. There is a $10 entry fee per animal. Cards are due at 6:30 p.m. as the show starts at 7 p.m.
Showmanship judging will take place after species judging. There is a maximum of six poultry entries.
• Friday, Aug. 28: Sheep/Goat Show has a $20 entry fee per animal. Cards are due at 6:30 p.m. as the show starts at 7 p.m.
Showmanship judging will take place after species judging.
A Horse Play Day in the Arena starts at 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Aug. 29: Cattle Show. $20 per head with steers and heifers shown separately. Cards due at 8 a.m. as the show starts at 9 a.m.
Swine Show entries are $20 per head. Market Barrows and Breeding Gilts are shown separately. Cards due at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.
See Livestock Rules pages on the Wagoner County Fair website for more information.
Indoor pens are available. To reserve a pen, text to 918-636-5027 with your name and number of pens needed. Pens are $5 each to be paid at time of entry.
To reserve trailer parking, text again to 918-636-5027. Reserved parking is $10 to be paid at time of entry.
Officials added there will be no way to reserve pens or trailer spots on the day of the event.
The Jackpot competition will have 100 percent payback. Breed and reserve breed winners will get banners and buckles will be handed out to grand and reserve grand winners.
The Wagoner County Fairgrounds is located at 30058 E. 147th St. South in Coweta.