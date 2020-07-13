A lot of the big news during the regular monthly City Wagoner council meeting on July 6 had nothing to do with the agenda, but was definitely worth hearing.
During the Mayor Albert Jones’ report, it was learned that a new minor emergency care facility will be located at the former Asian Star restaurant just west of Highway 69 on Cherokee.
Then, just before the virtual meeting began, councilor Steven Rhoden announced he has been diagnosed positive for COVID-19.
When the business part of the meeting began, the news continued.
The city council approved a new City Planner, Scott Hayes. Hayes replaces Taylor Tannehill, who took a similar position with the City of Tahlequah.
Hayes’ effective date of hire was July 6 at $35,000 a year.
Steve Powell gave an update on the new home for the old train depot.
Unfortunately, Powell reported that putting the two halves in their new downtown home will be delayed a bit. It seems while waiting to be moved, the depot’s bottom support developed dry rot.
However, the moving company came to the rescue. Officials from Robin Hausner House Movers Company offered to fix the dry rot on both halves for just $12,750. The Hausner group has made this kind of repair before on other jobs and knows exactly what to do.
The council approved the repair.
In other action:
• Entered into an agreement with Infrastructure Solutions Group for engineering services for the City of Wagoner for fiscal year 2020-21.
• Hired Shelby Sullivan as a full-time dispatcher effective June 29 for $13 an hour.
• Named Jimmy Cagle assistant fire chief effective July 23 at a yearly pay of $64.240 a year.
• The council accepted bids for ¾-inch clean rock, 1 ½-inch crusher run, ¾-inch and 1 ½-inch Class A rocks and the contract for Quarterly Street Sweeping. The council decided to re-bid for pest control of 17 city properties and took no action on another street material contract.
• Approved Resolution No. 711 amending fees for Emergency Medical Services provided by the City of Wagoner.
• Authorized the purchase of a E42 R2-Series Bobcat Compact Excavator.
• Entered into an Intergovernmental Cross-Deputization Agreement between the United States, The Muscogee (Creek) Nation and Political Subdivisions of the State of Oklahoma.
• Approved Ordinance No. 950 to adopt and enact a Code of Ordinances of the City of Wagoner. Approved a resolution on the notice of publication of the Wagoner City Code.
• Renewed the agreement for abatement services with City Wide Property Maintenance LLC.
• Authorized the purchase of a T470 T4 Bobcat Compact Track Loader for $59,000.
• Authorized the City Attorney to file suit to evict John Hall from Block 46, City of Wagoner, Oklahoma.
• Authorized the purchase of a re-mounted ambulance with trade-in of existing unit in an amount not to exceed $120,000.
During the Wagoner Public Works Authority portion of the meeting, Wesley Kelly was hired for the Electric Department effective June 30 at a rate of pay of $13.50 per hour.
The WPWA will also get a back-up drive for the Water Plant computer system. The offsite backup is needed after a storm knocked out the old system during a recent power surge/outage.