You could say it’s a sign of the times for the City of Coweta and you would be right.
The City of Coweta has replaced the old ‘Welcome to Coweta’ sign with a brand new one that’s bigger and represents the city better. It is located on the west side of Highway 51 just south of the 111th Street intersection.
A dedication ceremony was held Thursday, Aug. 20.
It has been the dream of Mayor Evette Morris to update the old sign that used to reside there for decades.
The new sign is much larger and easier to see from the highway. There is a welcome message and City of Coweta logo embossed into the tan painted structure.
Mayor Morris said this is something people in Coweta have wanted for a long time. She said the city wanted to take their time to create a sign that would last forever.
“The sign does represent Coweta and our citizens,” Morris said. “It makes us feel like home. It has people coming in from work feeling like they are at home. It is the stability of who they are.”
Morris added that the marker represents the native sandstone that inhabits the Arkansas River nearby.