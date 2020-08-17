Okay Public Schools in Wagoner County has received a contribution of $687.39 from the Cherokee Nation for its school backpack program.
The program provides students with school supplies and after school snacks. Funding is based on $45.83 per enrolled Native student served. For Okay, that number is just under 15 students.
Cherokee Nation officials say collectively, the organizations partnering with the tribes for the backpack program serve 3,227 students. Of that number, more than 50 percent are Native American.
“Every year, backpack programs make a positive impact on the lives of children in need within the Cherokee Nation’s reservation. And with the current pandemic among us, these efforts are more important than ever before,” said Deputy Principal Chief Bryan Warner. “We have been working closely with the Council of the Cherokee Nation to make these funds available and to assess the broader issues of food insecurity brought on by COVID-19. Nothing is more important than safety and security at this time.”
Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. said the ongoing pandemic has shown just how vital the backpack program is to youth.
“The Cherokee Nation is proud to continue the support of these organizations that do so much for our children, families and communities,” Hoskin said.