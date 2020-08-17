After a recent meeting of the Wagoner County Fair Board here are some of the changes that will be made to the Aug. 27-29 event, according to officials.
There will be no rabbits in the judging this time, but there will be poultry, cattle, swine, sheep and goats in the jackpot events.
The changes also include the cancellation of indoor exhibits for 4-H and adult entries due to the fact the Tulsa State Fair will not be held.
So, the indoor competition items such as canned goods, fresh vegetables, sewing items, woodworking, etc. will not be held.
First and foremost, the livestock set up will be slightly different due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus. There will be an open-ended set up tent for some of the competition.
“We’ll wear masks, have hand sanitizers and only one person will be allowed with the exhibitor,” said a County Fair official.
The horseplay area will have a $10 charge per child. Trailer and pen requests need to be made before the competition begins.
Here is a brief schedule:
• Aug. 27: Poultry cards are due at 6:30 p.m. The event begins at 7 p.m. A pullorum test will be offered for free.
• Aug. 28: Sheep and goat cards are due at 6:30 p.m. The event begins at 7 p.m.
• Aug. 29: Cattle will be judged in the morning with cards due at 8 a.m. The event begins at 9 a.m. The swine cards are due at 6:30 p.m. The event begins at 7 p.m.
“We require a CVI exam on cattle five days before the event,” the official added.
Officials added that any late changes can be found on the Wagoner County Fair’s Facebook page. It also has the flyer with the entry fees printed on it for each division.