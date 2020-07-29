OKLAHOMA CITY -- A Broken Arrow man living in Wagoner County was one of 14 deaths in the state during Wednesday's COVID-19 report from the State Department of Health.
There were 848 new COVID-19 cases to bring the number to 34,623 and 1,023 recovered from the disease to make that mark now 27,386.
The 14 new deaths bring Oklahoma's total to 523.
There have been 571,890 test negative and 663 are currently in the hospital with the disease.
Wagoner County added nine new cases to reach 640, the lone death made the county total 22 and 18 recovered since Tuesday for a 509 mark.
City numbers in the county look like this:
* Wagoner: 100 cases (no change), 75 that recovered (+1) and 5 deaths (no change).
* Coweta: 161 cases (+2), 130 that recovered (+7) and 13 deaths (no change).
* Broken Arrow: 1,321 cases (+34), 1,057 that recovered (+46) and 22 deaths (+1).
* Catoosa: 54 cases (+1), 41 that recovered (+2), no deaths.
* Haskell: 29 cases (no change), 23 that recovered (+2) and no deaths.
* Porter: No changes. 15 cases, 9 that recovered and no deaths.