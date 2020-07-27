The gauntlet has been dropped at the Wagoner Police Department. Friendly smack talk between Officer Jamie Powell and Officer T.J. Ponds has led to an old fashioned foot race challenge and it’s all happening Friday, July 31 at the Wagoner High School track.
At 3:30 p.m., the two law enforcement officers will square off in a 100-yard dash to see who can post the fastest time.
Powell, 41, is a 1998 graduate of Wagoner High School where he played all sports and ran in track. He said the 100-yard dash was one of his specialty events.
Ponds, 26, is a 2013 WHS graduate who excelled on the football field. He is WPD’s K-9 handler.
“I have been challenged by a young whippersnapper, so if you want to see him get his tail kicked, come out and witness it,” Powell invited. “I told the young kid this isn’t high school football.”
“He’s been talking trash” for the last two or three months that he can outrun me, so I’m putting the crying baby to bed,” he continued. “Everyone is taking the younger one, but the old man is going to leave him in is tracks. I don’t have a scared bone in my body and I’m confident to know what I can do.”
While it’s been a while since Powell has run a 100-yard dash, he believes he can run it in 10.1 seconds – the time he recorded his senior year 22 years ago.
Ponds’ version of how the challenge came about is quite different.
“He (Powell” has been talking about he can beat me on a foot race. He kept at me, so I said, ‘Come on, I’m ready to go whenever you are. You name the time and the place and I’ll be there,” Ponds said. “We know how Jamie is … he likes to fall down a lot. He’s too clumsy to race me!”
“I offered to give him the edge in the race in that he could wear whatever he wanted and I’d be in uniform. He said he wanted a fair and square race,” he continued. “On Friday, he’ll be licking his wounds.”
Ponds has been sending videos of himself doing practice sprints to his challenger as a reminder of what he’s in for when it comes to Friday’s race.
Individual bragging rights are all that’s up for grabs in Friday’s friendly competition. Nonetheless, both men hope that officers in other law enforcement agencies will do similar challenges “to bring a bright spot” into their profession.