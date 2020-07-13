Because the need for blood never ends, there is a continuous effort to conduct blood drives in Oklahoma. Two such drives are planned Friday, July 17 in both Wagoner and Coweta to offer convenience for donors across all of Wagoner County.
In Wagoner, the Oklahoma Blood Institute will conduct the 8th Annual Wagoner Boots & Badges blood drive from 1:30-6:30 p.m. at the Wagoner Civic Center, 301 S. Grant Ave.
Contributions can be made to honor the men and women of the Wagoner Police and Fire Departments.
In Coweta, a community blood drive is planned from noon to 5 p.m. at BancFirst Coweta, 14269 S. Oklahoma 51.
All area residents age 16 and older who meet weight requirements (parent permission required for 16-year-old donors) are invited to donate at either drive. Donors age 18 and older can receive a free COVID-19 antibody test, however an appointment is needed to participate.
Those who roll up their sleeves will receive a T-shirt and their choice of two tickets to Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park in Tulsa, one ticket to the Science Museum in Oklahoma City or one ticket to Frontier City in OKC.
Walk-ins are welcome, however making an appointment early can shorten the process. To make an appointment, call 877-340-8777 or go to obi.org.