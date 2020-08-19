Fifteen years after the REAL ID Act was passed by Congress to establish minimum security standards for license issuance and production, Oklahoma is completing requirements to become a compliant state. The Sooner State is the last state in the country to do so.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, a REAL ID will be required for boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft, accessing federal facilities and entering a nuclear power facility. A regular driver’s license will not qualify as proper ID in those instances unless it is accompanied by a valid passport or military ID.
Greg Boydston, auditor/trainer with the Department of Public Safety, said Oklahomans who travel by air or need access to federal buildings will need a REAL ID by October 2021.
Although that deadline is still a year away, equipment is starting to roll out now to begin issuing REAL IDs.
Boydston was in town last week to train employees at Wagoner Tag Agency in Wagoner and Bryan Tag Agency in Coweta on how to use the new equipment.
“Security features are part of what makes REAL ID and that is why we had to change it. There are multiple security features on them – more than on past licenses,” he noted.
He reminded if people do not plan to travel by airplane or enter a federal building, a regular driver’s license will suffice.
“Both a passport and a military ID are REAL ID compliant. If a person has one of these, they do not have to have a compliant REAL ID license,” Boydston noted.
For those who do come in for a new REAL ID license, Boyd simply wants everyone to be prepared with the proper documents
The cost to renew a driver’s license, whether it is REAL ID compliant or the standard license, is $38.50. A replacement card is $25
For more information about updating to the new license, call Wagoner Tag Agency at 918-485-5500 or Bryan Tag Agency in Coweta at 918-486-1188.