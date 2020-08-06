The Broken Arrow Elks Lodge will be the place to be Saturday, Aug. 8 when members host their 9th Annual Backyard Smoke-a-Thon BBQ Cook-Off.
Some of the area’s best grill masters will be cooking chicken, ribs, pork and ‘anything but’ items for bragging rights, cash prize sand trophies. Entries are still being accepted and the cost is $50 per entry or $60 per ‘anything but’ entry.
Items will be cooked throughout the day and winners will be announced at 5 p.m. Taster kits are $10 for adults and $5 for kids ages 10 and under and will go on sale at 4 p.m.
While meats are cooking, patrons can enjoy a vendor fair featuring a wide variety of craft items and products. Live music is planned from 1-4 p.m. and there will be indoor seating for those who want to cool off in air conditioned comfort.
All area residents are invited to stop by and enjoy the fun. The BA Elks Lodge is located at 10266 S. 241st E. Ave. (corner of 101st Street and Oneta Road).