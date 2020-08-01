Back to school immunizations are available for Wagoner County and there is some leniency this year for students going back to school needing vaccinations due to COVID-19.
However, you must act quickly. It will be offered on Thursday, Aug. 6 from 5-7 p.m. at the Wagoner County Health Department at 212 N. Pierce Ave.
Please bring your child's shot record and call ahead to ensure availability at 918-485-3022.
Everyone will be required to wear a mask. If you do not have one, extras will be provided.
Only one adult will be allowed inside the building at a time with the child. All other children should wait outside with another adult until their turn.
Wagoner County Health Department officials added that this is the only clinic day to get vaccinations. If students don't get the chance to attend this clinic, they will have to call and schedule an appointment.