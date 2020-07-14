The Wagoner Rotary Club has kicked off a Summer Donation Drive to benefit the Wagoner County Department of Human Services. Organizers say items are needed for families who have DHS children in their custody.
Donations of Pull Ups (any size), diapers (no size 2), baby wipes, bibs, diaper rash cream, socks, underwear and pajamas (any size) are in high demand and will be accepted through August 31.
Cash donations are welcome as well and any checks should be made payable to the Wagoner Rotary Club.
To make a contribution, contact Megan Muehlenweg at 918-202-9381 or Jessica Badley at 918-869-0281.