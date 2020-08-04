When veteran Joyce Summers’ A/C unit went belly up, the Broken Arrow Elks Lodge No. 2673 sprung into action to assist.
A recent fish fry on June 6 was held to help vets in the Northeast District with their needs.
The Elks partnered with the Soldier’s Wish group and decided to gets Summers a new unit. They used part of the profits from the fish fry to achieve this goal.
They had 2 members at Lodge to provide time for installation while the Elks and Soldier’s Wish purchased the new A/C unit. Duke Overholt and Mace Roush did all the labor and installation. They both work for Trane.
The work was done July 25. The install took four hours to complete.
Summers is a disabled Army vet from Desert Storm. She lives in Broken Arrow.
BA Elks Lodge No. 2673. Veterans committee provided the funds for this.