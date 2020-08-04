No dog days of summer for Kaison Allen, 1, of Wagoner. He got to sleep on a plush couch while his mother took care of his five siblings during the ribbon cutting ceremony recently for Relentless Nutrition.
Asleep on the job? No, mom said it was OK
