The coronavirus delayed Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Awards Banquet & Auction, but it has now been rescheduled for Sept. 17.
The Patio on the Hill will be the outdoor venue for the party that begins at 6:30 p.m. The theme of the gala is “The Roaring Twenties” and chamber officials encourage everyone to dress up in 1920s attire.
The difference now is that social distancing will be part of the main course of activity.
Normally, some 275 attend this annual event, but only 180 tickets will be available this time.
Tickets for platinum sponsors, banquet sponsors and award winners are already secured. Tickets are also secured for those who have already purchased them.
Each ticket will include a meal of smoked chicken from Smokin’ Sisters. Sides include baked potato (from Steak Out), green beans and salad.
Dessert is a cupcake. Drinks will be water, tea or coffee. A cash bar will also be available for adult beverages.
Tickets will go on sale Thursday, Aug. 20. Call the chamber at 918-485-3414 for the new ticket price and buy quickly before they sell out.