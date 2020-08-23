The Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce is moving its annual awards banquet outdoors. The Sept. 17 celebration honoring local businesses and those who make significant contributions to the community will be held at Patio on the Hill, 1667 E.100th St. North.
The program theme is “Roaring 20s”. While it is not required, guests are encouraged to dress in theme attire.
Doors will open at 5:45 p.m. and the banquet begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person or $350 for a corporate table seating six. A cash bar will be available for guests ages 21 and over.
Chamber Director Kristen Mallett said seating is limited to 180 guests; therefore, early ticket purchases are encouraged. She noted many available tickets have already been spoken for.
Traditionally, the banquet is held in the Wagoner Civic Center with a capacity attendance of 275. Its move outdoors is to help with social distancing purposes due to the ongoing pandemic.
Mallett said there will be a live auction that will be somewhat modified from what attendees are accustomed to. No homemade desserts will be up for bid.
“We are asking our auction donors to get creative this year with uniquely themed gift baskets,” the director noted. “We need auction items of products and services, but no homemade desserts.
“If you want to provide a dessert, do a pretty dish with a recipe and all of the non-perishable fixings or a gift card to prepare the dessert. You can dress this up like a gift basket,” she continued. “Any desserts must be purchased from a bakery or store and be brought in a clear container (if possible) to eliminate exposure to the air while it is being shown. We recommend supporting our local commercial bakers who are chamber members – Red Rooster Bistro, Miranda’s Cake House and Walmart.”
To date, auction items include an Oklahoma City Thunder gift basket complete with autographed photo of Steven Adams, two free sports passes for Wagoner Public Schools and free pontoon boat rental from Paradise Cove.
Organizers are working to obtain items autographed by former Wagoner Bulldog football greats Malcolm Rodriguez with Oklahoma State University and Patrick Curley with Texas Tech.
Anyone who would like to donate items for the auction should contact Mallett at 918-485-3414. Items should be received no later than Sept. 15.
Mallett said she is excited about the upcoming banquet
“Together we can create an evening of laughter and fun while we also honor our community members. Order your tickets today,” she concluded.