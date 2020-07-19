The first thing one needs to know about the new medical marijuana dispensary in Wagoner is the name of the business: 420 Wally.
The 420 part is cannabis culture slang for marijuana and hashish consumption, especially smoking around the time 4:20 p.m., and also refers to cannabis-oriented celebrations that take place annually on April 20 (4/20).
That solves half the mystery. Now, what about “Wally?”
Answer: It is the nickname of co-owner James “Wally” Jackson.
On Friday, July 17, 420 Wally joined the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce. A ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the new presence in the Wagoner business community.
The new owners transformed an ugly looking corner into a showcase. They remodeled, renovated and fixed up their location at 1601 S. Dewey Ave. (on the corner of 15th Street and Highway 69).
The end project looks more like an expensive jewelry store than a dispensary.
The grand opening was held at, of course, 4:20 p.m.
There were prizes given away, a band, food and products available for the big opening bash.
Sherry and James Jackson are the owners. Jack Howard of Hulbert serves as one of the managers as do Robin and Brandon Aguero.
The 420 Wally will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m., Monday-Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
There is also a drive-thru available for those that prefer that kind of transaction.