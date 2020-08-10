Officials continue to plan for the 41st Bluegrass & Chili Festival in many downtown Wagoner locations on Sept. 11-12.
The only thing that could halt the plans are a turn in the COVID-19 numbers and state officials shutting all activities down.
“As you all well know the coronavirus is at the forefront of concern for everyone,” said event director Dell Davis. “Since the festival is scheduled in September, we have some time to consider our options. We are all hoping the pandemic will be a thing of the past.
“In response to the many inquiries, for now we will continue to plan for the festival. Please continue to check the website and Facebook for any updates.”
Vendors will be part of the event and get a break this year.
“This year all vendor spaces will be outside, closer to the live music stages, Mid-America Regional Chili Cook-off, classic car show and Kiddie Korral,” Davis added.
Davis says volunteers are still needed and can join the festival by contacting the Downtown Wagoner Corp. office and signing up.
This will be the second straight BG&CF that will feature a member of the famous Grand Ole Opry.
Last year, longtime Grand Ole Opry member Ricky Skaggs performed on Friday night. This year a 2020 inductee, Rhonda Vincent, will perform on Sept. 12 with The Rage.
Vincent was to be inducted in March, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony will have to wait a bit longer.
To get a prime seat for the headline acts, patrons will need to purchase a hot seat pass.
A Friend of the Festival hot seat pass gets them a seat in front of the main stage. That means no carrying a chair around the whole festival! Passes are only $40 each and are good for both days.
To purchase hot seat passes with a credit card, call Laura Gordon with the City of Wagoner at 918-485-2554, ext. 230. Checks should be mailed to the Bluegrass & Chili Festival, P.O. Box 406, Wagoner, Okla. 74477.