In the 40 years of the Bluegrass & Chili Festival, it has survived under wind, rain, hail, tornadic winds and, of course, heat. However, it could not withstand the unseen forces of the COVID-19 virus.
The virus has interrupted gatherings, sporting events, weddings, church services, family reunions and even funerals. You can now add to that list of closings the 41st Bluegrass & Chili Festival that was set for a two-day run Sept. 11-12.
It has been announced that the annual musical and cooking extravaganza will be dropped for 2020.
“We’ve survived a lot, but we can’t fight COVID-19. It’s the unknown we can’t deal with,” said BG&CF organizer Dell Davis. “We will kick back and plan on making it better than ever in 2021.”
The festival is more than just great music. It is food, vendors, a cooking competition and gala all rolled into one.
There was a bit of good news for organizers amid the disappointment. There will not be a bunch of contract cancellation penalty fees to pay.
“All of the entertainers fully understand,” Davis said. “We don’t have to pay any cancellation fees.”
Distributors for things like porta potties, golf carts, etc., all told Davis the same thing. As long as the equipment is not delivered, there is no fee incurred.
“We’re OK,” Davis assured. “We’re disappointed that the Wagoner business community will take a hit (in lost festival business).”
Kristen Mallett, executive director of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce, understands better than anyone what Davis has gone through to make the decision to cancel. The Wagoner Chamber had Summerfest cancelled and its annual awards banquet delayed.
“I hate it for the businesses, too,” Mallett said. “We have to cut our losses this year and move forward.”
Moving forward is exactly what Davis and her festival team plan to do.
“We had a couple of things we had to pre-order, but it can be used for next year,” Davis added. “Next year, we’ll be back bigger and better. It’s a loyal group that loves and lives music and the activities around it.”
The bottom line is Davis wanted to put on a quality event that they have been doing for 40 years. The festival just couldn’t overcome all the things COVID-19 restricted in regular daily living.
“We’ll make a new memory next year,” Davis concluded. “It is what it is.”