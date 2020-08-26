McNack hopes to signal more Wagoner scores this season

If senior lineman Darius McNack wants to stay close to sports after his high school and college days, he could always become a referee.

He has already had practice in this potential career.

Here’s why … the 6-foot-3, 320-pound lineman was the first to signal Wagoner’s most important touchdown of 2019.

Teammate Braden Drake had just run through a huge hole in the Bethany line during the hard-fought Class 4A quarterfinal playoff that McNack helped create and had nothing, but daylight to the end zone.

McNack saw that Drake would not be touched and turned to the home side of the field (like the official’s manual states) and raised his arms up to signal the score.

Little did anyone know that would be Wagoner’s last TD of the season. The next week against Poteau during a driving rain, all the Bulldogs could muster was a field goal in a 7-3 loss.

“There was so much intensity going through that (Bethany) game,” McNacksaid. “When I saw Baby Drake with a clear path to the end zone, I had to do it (and raise my arms).”

What are McNack’s expectations for 2020?