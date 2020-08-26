Football is elementary for Bulldog Watson

Running back Chochee Watson has always been tough to tackle, but his current size will make arm-tackling the senior almost impossible.

Watson weighs 205 pounds and lifts 340 pounds. He’s hardly recognizable without his No. 5 jersey on from a year ago.

He would love to cap a nice career off with a deep run into the Class 4A playoffs.

“We have to take it game-by-game,” Watson said. “That’s my expectation to take it one game at a time and can’t look too far ahead.”

With all the summer work done by many, Watson has one definite view. “I’m looking for us to come back strong (this year) as a team,” he said.

Watson is eager to see where the hard work will take the Bulldogs in the 2020 season.

“I’m excited about the upcoming season,” he added. “We’re the only team that hasn’t got a ring. That would be a blessing if we get one.”

Watson describes a teammate: Sawyer Jones.

“Sawyer is a good team leader. He’s stepped up his game. He touches the ball every play. He’s a good teammate. Everyone likes him.”