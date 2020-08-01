Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Coweta Police Department for the period ending July 29, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved.
ARRESTS
Jeremy Wayne Brittain, was arrested July 24 on complaints of a Wagoner County PO.
Taylor Michelle Childs, was arrested July 25 on complaints of driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance, driving under suspension, speeding and unsafe lane use.
Carissa Nicole Dodson, was arrested July 29 on complaints of driving under the influence of alcohol and drives or moves a vehicle or trailer which is not in safe mechanical condition or upon which there is any equipment not in good working order on any highway.
Michael Lee Griffith, was arrested July 28 on complaints of driving under suspension.
Bart Lee Simpson Jr., was arrested July 28 on complaints of public intoxication.