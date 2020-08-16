The Wagoner Public Schools’ Aug. 13 board meeting affirmed the A/B schedule for the first nine weeks and found another supplier to get similar computers to the ultra, in demand Chromebooks.
The virtual meeting found the A/B schedule was approved by a 4-0 margin. That means there will be two days of in person attendance and two days of virtual learning depending on which group the student is in.
Should Wagoner County see a lot of COVID-19 cases to push it into the Orange 2 category for two straight weeks, then all learning will be remote only. The WPS is in the Orange 1 category at the moment.
The WPS gave up on the 1,100 Chromebooks that have been back ordered. So, WPS found another supplier and will pay $40 extra per computer to get them in a hurry.
“I’d rather pay the extra $40 to get the computers in a few days,” said Superintendent Randy Harris.
In other action the board approved the following:
• Hired Neisha Lemier speech pathologist on a temporary contract for the school year.
• Hired part-time speech pathologist Shelby Starks also on a temporary contract.
• Hired Tina Deckard as social studies teacher on a temporary contract.
• Hired Zalin Edwards as science teacher on a temporary contract.
• Hired Chelsea Peck as an elementary school teacher on a temporary contract.
• Hired Cindy Scott as Character Education/Parent Involvement Coordinator at Teague.
• Hired Courtney Lanier as cafeteria manager.
• Accepted the resignations of Danny Williams, Amanda Berg, Amanda Goodfellow, Renee Miller, Judy Penner, Crystal Smith and Kim Biby.
• The student handbooks for the upcoming school year.
• To determine the school day by hours, instead of days.
• Child nutrition pest control to Warren Pest Control.
• Hiland Dairy for child nutrition milk.
• Sadler Paper for paper goods.
• J.C. Chemicals for cafeteria dish washing supply.
• Ben E. Keith as child nutrition food distributor.