Mark you fall calendar for the 2021 high school football season because something big is about to happen to the Wagoner Bulldogs.
By that season, the Bulldogs will be playing for their 700th win in school history.
Wagoner currently has 683 victories over its 111 seasons of football. The most the Bulldogs could win in 2020 is 14 games. That will put the total, again at the most, at 697.
The 700 mark will have to be broken some time in 2021.
As the barrier gets closer, there should be more announcements on when the target could be reached.
Let’s dive deep into those wins, losses and even ties back before overtime was added.
Wagoner has played 1,116 football games. The Bulldogs own 683 wins, 402 losses and 31 ties. That’s an average of 5.7 wins a year for a 61.2 winning percentage.
Here’s a brief look at the top all-time winning schools:
1. Ada 800
2. Tulsa B.T. Washington 764
3. Clinton 760
4. Jenks 747
5. Hominy 716
6. Muskogee 706
7. Norman 685
8. WAGONER 683
8. Lawton High 682