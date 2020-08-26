Big time weight work transforms Smith

Isaac Smith has his college future mapped out. He verbally committed early to the University of Tulsa and hopes to continue making a difference.

Right now, the difference is his appearance. During a recent practice, he looked different from a year ago.

“I’m carrying 35 to 40 pounds and most of it is muscle,” Smith described. “I bench (press) 90 pounds more than I did during track season last year.”

The senior is not the only one getting bulked up. Teammates are also putting in the time in the weight room and it is making a visible difference.

“I’m excited to see what happens,” Smith said of the upcoming season. “If everybody works as hard as they could, we can definitely make a run for the gold ball this year.”

One game last season reminded him of what he will soon experience on the college level.

That game, of course, was the one at Bethany that vaulted Wagoner into the Class 4A semifinals with a come-from-behind win.

“It was insane,” he described. “It felt like a college stadium. It was a big deal to see how everyone reacted to it. We as a team made it happen.”