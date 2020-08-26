A siliver lining during the virus pandemic for Wagoner football

Finally, something good came of the COVID-19 pandemic over the last six months.
“The pandemic did our strength a favor,” said Wagoner football coach Dale Condict. “We lifted weights on our own and played video games. They had a a good summer. We are so much stronger than a year ago.”
Condict has seen the change in the players, too.
“I think we have 22 kids bench press 225 pounds or more,” Condict said. “Gabe Rodriguez benches 235 and he weighs only 140.”
Condict was pleased that so many worked out on their own and that no one has tested positive for the coronavirus, either.
Condict has high expectations for the 2020 season, but at the top of his list is the hope that high school football will be played with little to no interruption.
“I hope we can play some,” Condict added. “It is all relative to the day ahead and news of the day (with the virus).
“Considering the number of returning starters, we all have high expectations. But the expectations are different due to where we are now. We are hoping to play through a season.”
There is not much patching needed from the 2019 team that went 10-3 and reached the Class 4A semifinals. Condict is looking to strengthen the defensive secondary and sees basketball transfer Caden Pawpa to help at cornerback and Logan Sterling to work at outside linebacker some.
Gabe Rodriguez will get a shot at safety. He is the brother of Bulldog legend Malcolm Rodriguez who led Wagoner to three-straight football championships at quarterback.
“He has a high sports IQ and we hope he improves and develops,” Condict said. “He will also play on special teams and replace (Drew) Mills (who graduated).”
Here is a quick rundown of other players and comments from the coach.
• Braden Drake, RB/DB: “He will get to play in the secondary, too. He’s the second fastest player after Caden.”
• Julian Smith, newcomer: “He’s got tons of potential. He looks like he could help at receiver and in the secondary. He has the skill set to help us.”
• Sawyer Jones: “He’s really developed physically. A lot more weight and much faster. No hesitation to call his number to run the ball this year.”
• Chochee Watson, RB/DE: “He can bench 340.”
• Isaac Smith, TE/DE: “Going to TU…several others are being recruited, too.”
BULLDOG NOTES: The 2020 schedule has three new opponents: District 4A-3 foe Skiatook and non-conference games early with tradition-rich Class 2A power Sperry and 5A Tahlequah … Sixty-one players have made the 2020 Wagoner roster.