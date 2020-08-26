A siliver lining during the virus pandemic for Wagoner football

Finally, something good came of the COVID-19 pandemic over the last six months.

“The pandemic did our strength a favor,” said Wagoner football coach Dale Condict. “We lifted weights on our own and played video games. They had a a good summer. We are so much stronger than a year ago.”

Condict has seen the change in the players, too.

“I think we have 22 kids bench press 225 pounds or more,” Condict said. “Gabe Rodriguez benches 235 and he weighs only 140.”

Condict was pleased that so many worked out on their own and that no one has tested positive for the coronavirus, either.

Condict has high expectations for the 2020 season, but at the top of his list is the hope that high school football will be played with little to no interruption.

“I hope we can play some,” Condict added. “It is all relative to the day ahead and news of the day (with the virus).

“Considering the number of returning starters, we all have high expectations. But the expectations are different due to where we are now. We are hoping to play through a season.”