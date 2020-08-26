 Skip to main content
7th Grade Wagoner football team 2020

7th Grade Wagoner football team 2020

2020-08-26 wcat-seventh grad wagoner

7th GRADE ROSTER Tabias Shelton, Stevie Brown (4), Stetler Qualls, Jamauri Ragsdale (77), Sebastian McCoy (62), Drake Naylor (16), C.J. Bell, Jayden Ashton (66), Haden Freeman (55), Juddah Taddei (72), Jacob Lemmons (8), Garon Arnold, Christopher Goodnight (74), Aven Goodlin (22), Keyshaun Brown (3), Tristan Poteet (75), Carter Brown (65), Caleb Erdman (25), Caden Benton, Noah Peet, Malachi Trice, Hudson Carlton, Collin Mullins, Anthony Harris. JOHN FERGUSON/AMERICAN-TRIBUNE

