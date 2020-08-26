7th Grade Wagoner football team 2020

7th GRADE ROSTER Tabias Shelton, Stevie Brown (4), Stetler Qualls, Jamauri Ragsdale (77), Sebastian McCoy (62), Drake Naylor (16), C.J. Bell, Jayden Ashton (66), Haden Freeman (55), Juddah Taddei (72), Jacob Lemmons (8), Garon Arnold, Christopher Goodnight (74), Aven Goodlin (22), Keyshaun Brown (3), Tristan Poteet (75), Carter Brown (65), Caleb Erdman (25), Caden Benton, Noah Peet, Malachi Trice, Hudson Carlton, Collin Mullins, Anthony Harris.
Tags
Staff Writer John Ferguson
John covers news and sports for the Wagoner County American-Tribune. Phone: 918-485-5505
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today