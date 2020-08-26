'28 Sweep' play will always be a good memory

Mention the words “28 Sweep” and you can begin to hear the smile form on Braden Drake’s face during a phone interview.

“A little flashback to Bethany,” Drake said when asked what 28 Sweep means.

Wagoner’s football has been involved in some exciting finishes and great games over the years. The 2019 quarterfinal playoff game at a cold Bethany High School stadium will be added to the annals of Bulldog lore.

With the game tied 14-14 and time starting to run down in the fourth quarter, Wagoner had the ball at about the 33 yard line of Bethany.

Quarterback Sawyer Jones handed it to Drake and in a split second, the hole to run through was as big as the Grand Canyon.

Drake could have walked in. There were no Bronco defenders near him.

As Drake reached the 30-yard line, Bulldog lineman Darius McNack raised his arms up in the touchdown signal.

“Everybody blocked their guy,” Drake recalled. “It was the perfect play.”

Bethany still had one last drive to tie or maybe win the game, but Chase Nanni intercepted a pass to secure the win.

Drake notes: